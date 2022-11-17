Redmond animal rescue's building being torn down, leaving them with no place to go

The rescue is hoping a hero disguised as a landlord will be able to help them before the year is over.

Example video title will go here for this video

RENTON, Wash. — Due to structural issues, the City of Redmond is being forced to tear down the building housing the Motley Zoo Animal Rescue, leaving the foster-based rescue without another place to go.

Executive Director Jme Thomas said air conditioning repairs over the summer revealed issues with the building, leading the city to decide the structure was unsafe. It's slated for demolition in January.

"That’s it, the bulldozers are coming so we are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst,” said Thomas.

Since 2009, Motley Zoo Animal Rescue has offered a unique brand of animal services. The rescue and its foster homes work with animals who may otherwise be euthanized at a shelter to address their issues and eventually match the animals with a compatible adopter so they can live "happily ever after," according to the organization's website.

The rescue also offers "Rock Star Treatment Services" like doggy daycare, and training to generate revenue to support the mission. Public donations also help fund the rescue.

The Redmond facility also serves as the rescue's storage so staff is currently working on liquidating supplies.

“We literally have no place to go and nowhere to store things so it’s dire, and we know a solution is out there,” said Thomas.

Thomas said the city was saddened by the decision, saying even the mayor of Redmond brings her dog to the rescue for the services they provide.

"We know the city is upset as well, and unfortunately they don’t have any obvious relocation options for us so we are searching and hoping,” Thomas said.

Rising rent and rules about dogs have made the search for a new location even more complicated.

The non-profit relies on dedicated volunteers to help make the unique rescue model work. Pam has been volunteering for years and says she feels pride knowing they save lives.

“Over 4,000 at least and that’s a big deal! So now we find ourselves with a program but not a place to be.”

The team at Motley Zoo Animal Rescue is frantically liquidating their inventory of pet supplies, merchandise and equipment while packing for an uncertain move. They’re hoping a hero disguised as a landlord will step up before the end of the year.