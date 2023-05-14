Mother's Day: Kent mom of 5 shares challenges, success of starting a new business

One year after Lacey Jones was interviewed for KING 5's series, "Working Moms: Burnout or Balance," she shares updates on being an entrepreneur.

KENT, Wash. — A year ago, KING 5 interviewed several working moms about the challenges they face. The series, "Working Moms: Burnout or Balance," touched on several topics including the rate of burnout working moms are experiencing, the pay gap, mental health, and starting a new business.

One mom of five from Kent shared her choice to leave her six-figure sales job to start her own business.

Lacey Jones said it was crucial for her to strike a work-life balance not only for herself but for her family.

While working from home in her previous career during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jones said she noticed how much her children needed her. She wanted to be present for them.

A year since the KING 5 series aired, her business, Lacey Jones Coaching, is about a year old.

"It's been good," Jones said. "I think it's good for my boys and my husband, and our whole family."

Jones said it's important for her five sons to see what she is able to accomplish and how the success is for the entire family.

Working with other moms has been one of the main focuses of her practice.

"To see the hope that's restored," Jones said, "It's been awesome."

Jones also launched a weekly podcast where she interviews other moms about their experiences. She is also launching a digital magazine with hopes of offering a print version soon.

To learn more about Lacey Jones Coaching, click here.