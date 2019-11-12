WASHINGTON — On Friday, two 4-year-old twins were found on the side of the road after climbing up an embankment to call for help following a deadly Whidbey Island crash.

The driver and the girls' father, 47-year-old Corey Simmons, was traveling westbound on Bob Galbreath Road just before 6 p.m. when his vehicle went off the roadway and down an embankment. The vehicle crashed into multiple trees before coming to a stop, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman.

Simmons was killed in the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The girls unbuckled their car seats and climbed out the back window to get help-- both climbed about 200 feet up the embankment to the road.

They left the car when they realized their father was not talking.

"Rosaline said the doors were all locked and they climbed out the back window because it was broken. She helped her sister up the hill and was trying to run home," Esther Crider, the girls' mother, exclusively told Inside Edition.

"It truly was a miracle that they were able to do that."

The two only got a few scratches and bruises in the crash.

"I think what really got them through it was that they were together," said the twins' other sister Rebecca Crider.

The family said they wanted to personally meet the Good Samaritan who helped their daughters.

On Sunday, Trooper Axtman said authorities made contact with the Good Samaritan, but she did not want her name published.

Washington State Patrol is still investigating what caused the car to crash.

