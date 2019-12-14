Mount Vernon Police (MVP) officers are looking for the owners of more than 70 packages recovered from a vehicle involved in recent Skagit County thefts.

Police believe a man seen in a doorbell security video is responsible for the thefts.

The police are working with the US Postal Service to follow up on leads in this case, and incidents of other so called 'porch pirates," in the area.

If you have been the victim of a recent package theft in Skagit County and haven't reported it to law enforcement, please make a report through Skagit 911 dispatch at 360-428-3211.

RELATED: Seattle police dog catches porch pirate in Queen Anne

RELATED: What you can do to protect yourself from porch pirates, scams this holiday season