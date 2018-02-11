Another round of rain is coming for Western Washington this weekend. The next band will arrive by Saturday afternoon, which could send local rivers back to flood stage by Sunday.

A warm front will keep Saturday's temperatures in the mid to upper 50s during the day, with rain increasing as the day goes on. The warm front will move out by Saturday night.

Rain will give way to showers on Sunday with highs in the low 50s.

Rivers with potential to flood:

In King County, the Tolt River near Carnation went up to 10.2 feet around 2 p.m. Friday. It's expected to recede to 6.4 feet by 3 p.m. Saturday. Minor flooding occurs at 9.3 feet.

In Snohomish County, the Stillaguamish River at Arlington went up to 14.3 feet at about 2 p.m. Friday. It's expected to recede to about 5 feet by 3 p.m. Saturday. It is expected to rise again to 13.77 feet by Sunday around 1 p.m. and minor flooding occurs at 14.0 feet.

The Skykomish River at Gold Bar went up to 14.98 feet at about 3 p.m. It's expected to recede to about 10 feet by 3 p.m. Saturday. It is expected to rise again to 13.5 ft by Sunday around 1 p.m. and minor flooding occurs at 15.0 feet.

And in Whatcom County, the Nooksack River at Ferndale was at 16.76 feet at 4 p.m. Friday and is forecast to rise to 18.21 feet around 5 p.m. Minor flooding occurs at 18.0 feet. It should gradually recede back to 9 feet Saturday around 3 p.m. and rise again Sunday to about 17.0 feet around 3:30 p.m.

WATCH: Aerials of flooded Stillaguamish River

5 tips for safe driving on wet roads.

SkyKING flew over Snoqualmie Falls on Thursday, where water was already raging over the Falls:

RELATED: 5 Things you should know about November weather

Click here for the latest forecast

© 2018 KING