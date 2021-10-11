Monroe school psychologist arrested for immoral communication with a minor

A school psychologist living in Monroe was arrested on Friday for immorally communicating with a minor.

MONROE, Wash. — A high school psychologist in Monroe is among three males who were arrested for trying to have a sexual encounter with a minor as part of a sting operation by Redmond police.

The 49-year-old psychologist was arrested Friday following a months-long investigation into child sexual exploitation and abuse in which detectives used decoy profiles on location-based social networking and dating apps to meet the suspects.

He was arrested along with 57-year-old Jeffrey Ralph Brown of Yakima, who was arrested in May, and 46-year-old Garrett Swanzy of Tacoma, who was arrested on Sept. 3. Brown and Swanzy were charged for immoral communications with a minor. The 49-year-old suspect has not been formally charged.

These three were told several times throughout the operation that they were communicating with 14 or 15-year-old females, and all three continued to engage in sexually motivated conversations.

According to the arrest documents, the school psychologist was communicating with detectives since early June 2021.

Detectives said that through the messages, he clearly was interested in a romantic relationship with “Ellie,” the alias detectives were using on an app called Kik, and had multiple opportunities to cease communication.

In all, the suspect had sent “Ellie” more than 380 messages, one of which was a photo of himself that detectives were able to use to positively identify him.

The suspect was in court on Saturday for his first appearance, during which the judge ordered he be held on $100,000 bail.