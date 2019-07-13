MONROE, Washington — There were 414 horses at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds when a magnitude 4.6 earthquake hit near Monroe early Friday morning. The horses were at the fairgrounds for this weekend's Region 5 Championships for Arabians.

Security personnel and horse owners immediately raced to the barns to check on the animals being kept in enclosed stalls.

“I think a lot of people thought someone was trying to break into their trailer or even hook up their trailer and take it down the road,” Show Manager Michelle Peas-Paulson said.

Also see | Monroe earthquake should serve as a warning: Be prepared

Luckily all of the horses were safe.

"I think [the horses] were wondering what was going on, but overall they stayed very, very calm. I think the humans were more scared," Peas-Paulson said.

Staff said they're evaluating earthquake preparedness plans to make sure they can evacuate horses in the event a stronger earthquake strikes.

Join KING 5’s Disaster Preparedness Facebook group and learn how you and your community can get ready for when disaster strikes.