Mother says 5-year-old son was allegedly thrown to the ground, kicked repeatedly by daycare teacher

Kid's Country Day Care has had 17 complaints filed against it since 2020.

MONROE, Wash. — A Monroe daycare center is under investigation after allegations of child abuse have surfaced.

Police and the state are investigating Kid's Country Day Care after a 5-year-old boy was allegedly thrown to the ground and kicked repeatedly by a teacher.

"From my standpoint it sounds horrific," said parent Noel Koski.

Koski claimed her 5-year-old son was subjected to physical and verbal abuse by a teacher at Kid's Country Day Care for 30 minutes during what should have been a normal day late last month.

"I expect my kids to be safe," Koski said. "To find out the people I entrusted with my most prized possessions harmed them and had no regard for their well-being absolutely crushes me."

Koski believes the incident was captured on the daycare's security video which is being reviewed by Monroe police. She claimed her boy was yanked from a chair, thrown to the ground and kicked repeatedly while being verbally abused by a teacher.

Koski said her son is still feeling the effects.

"He has cowered in his classroom behind teachers and under desks," Koski said. "It's heartbreaking to hear."

Kid's Country sent a message to parents indicating the teacher in question had been terminated.

Monroe police and the Washington Department of Children Youth and Families confirm they are investigating the matter.

"It was extreme," said attorney Crystal Lloyd. "There's no reason for this to happen to any child in a daycare center, a school, for any reason at all."

Lloyd represents five children whose families are suing the daycare. She said the teacher in question faces potential felony assault charges.

KING 5 News has learned that 17 complaints have been filed against Kid's Country over the past three years.

Lloyd claimed problems at the daycare are systemic.

"This should not have happened to these children and we absolutely do not want it to happen to any other children going forward," Lloyd said.

KING 5 News reached out to Kid's Country Day Care for comment.