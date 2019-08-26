SEATTLE — Editor's note: the video above is from a story about the ways to watch the sunset in Seattle.

Shorter days and earlier sunsets are in Seattle’s horizon.

For the past three years, August 26 has been the last day the sun illuminates the sky after 8 p.m. Soon, it'll be time to dust off your raincoats and boots as we enter our rainy months.

RELATED: This is the best way to see the sunset in Seattle

Summer 2019 has been an interesting one for Seattleites with July being even gloomier than some winter months, quite the contrast from the scorching summers we've had for six years.

The weather has been pretty tame this year. There have been no days yet in August where the temperature hits the 90s. We had just one 90 degree day in both June and July, a big difference from the 11 we had last year.

Despite this fact, Seattle has been blessed this summer with fun events like SLU’s weekly Saturday markets, the Washington State International Kite Festival, the upcoming Bumbershoot Festival, and more.

Before the streets are filled with pumpkin spice lattes and everyone starts to say “winter is coming…” again, grab some friends and send off summer nights with a viewing at some of Seattle’s best places to watch a sunset.

Rich Marriott

RELATED: 10 fun things to do and see during summer in Washington state

RELATED: Aloha Aulani! Disney's resort in paradise