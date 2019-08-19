EVERETT, Wash — Volunteers with the group Moms Demand Action held rallies in cities across the United States to demand that Congress act on gun legislation when they return from recess in September.

Supporters met at City Hall in Everett on Sunday, holding signs that said ‘Enough,’ the word many are using following two recent mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.

“We’ve had enough of gun violence in our cities, in our schools, everywhere. The day-to-day gun violence, it’s enough,” said Rebecca Mork, the legislative lead for the Mukilteo/Lynnwood chapter of Moms Demand Action.

Mork joined her local chapter of Moms Demand Action following the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

“Since then I’ve learned how minor school gun violence is in terms of the overall gun violence problem. City gun violence, suicide and other things are the majority of our gun violence and those are terrible things too. We can change it,” said Mork.

Volunteers at Sunday’s rally demanded action from Congress to pass a federal Red Flag bill and legislation that would require background checks on all gun sales.

Congress is on recess until September but after the two recent mass shootings, when they return, there will be pressure to discuss gun reform.

“We don’t have to be scared for our kid to go to school and we don’t have to worry about our neighbors or people who aren’t feeling well and have access to a gun,” said Mork.

Until something changes, Mork said her family will continue to say enough.