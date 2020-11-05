Families organize Mother's Day parade outside Bonney Lake assisted-living center

Cars circled the complex with signs and balloons saluting loved ones there.

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — The pandemic is forcing many to connect with loved ones in different ways on Mother’s Day. At one Bonney Lake assisted living center, families and staff organized a parade to help residents feel special.

Decorated cars lined the road leading up to Cedar Ridge by Bonaventure on Mother’s Day. Residents watched from seats near the front door and from balconies and patios as loved ones hung out of car windows and through sunroofs yelling hello and wishing them “Happy Mother’s Day.”

Heather Kellington was there to salute her mom, Susan. "My mom is a super rock star mom, she helped raise my two brothers who are twins,” she said. “She's just always been there for us and always helps us.”

While the virus hasn't changed anything about how special mom is, it has changed how people can spend time together, something that has been tough for Kellington.

“The last few months have been hard not doing the things we would usually do," she said.

That includes changes in visitor policies at the facility to protect the residents which means Mother’s Day had to be different this year. Evelyn Soros’ family said had it not been for the virus, she would have been with them for the day.

“She's very special, we wish we could hug her,” Susan Soros explained. They couldn't get close but they hoped love would overcome the distance between them.

The elder Soros watched from her balcony as the parade came around the side of the building.

“I recognized the truck right away and I was thrilled and had little tears, they were tears of love."

Nobody tries to say it’s the same as being together but they had to do something.

“She's given so much to all of us, that it's really nice to give back in a small way and show her how much we love her," her granddaughter, Annie, explained.