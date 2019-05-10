SAMMAMISH, Wash. — Students of Skyline High School took a moment during Friday night's football game to remember two classmates who died from accidental fentanyl overdoses in recent weeks.

Lucas Beirer died Monday and Thomas Beatty died in August. Both of them were just 16-years-old.

In addition to the moment of silence, Skyline High School officials said they had a productive meeting with several students on Friday afternoon. They said they talked about what they were all going through and wrote letters to Beirer and Beatty's families.

Beirer's parents released a statement after his death, saying they want to motivate others to have an open dialogue about opioids.

The two Skyline teens overdosed on fentanyl, believing what they were taking was Oxycodone, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Skyline also plans to host a presentation on drug and alcohol use in the community on October 16 from 7-8:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium. School officials plan to share steps they will take to prevent drug use among Skyline students.

There will be a vigil Saturday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church for members of the Skyline community.

Lucas Beirer's memorial service will be at Faith United Methodist Church on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. All students, families, faculty, and staff are invited to join us in the celebration of his life.

A Ballard High School student also died this week of an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to a letter to parents from school officials on Friday.

The parents of the student specifically asked the school to notify other district families that their child had died of an accidental fentanyl overdose when he was taking what they thought was Oxycodone.

The school is providing counselors and mental health support for students, staff and families as needed.

