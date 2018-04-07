The owners of MOD say when they first began to build the company they wanted to create a place where people would feel welcome, like a coffee shop atmosphere but with pizza.

That was certainly the case for Isaac, a young man who visited MOD's Naperville, Illinois location almost daily. He became a regular fixture and the staff there said he became part of their family.

But Issac had been battling depression and in a heartbreaking moment took his own life. This terrible tragedy has inspired MOD to take a stand and support suicide prevention.

MOD created a pizza in Issac’s honor so he will never be forgotten. They will also be donating a minimum of $50,000 dollars to a suicide prevention organization - the JED Foundation.

