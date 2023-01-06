Missing and murdered Indigenous people cold case unit proposed

The unit would help local and tribal law enforcement solve MMIWP cold cases and include investigators and family liaisons.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on the push for a cold case unit focusing on missing and murdered Indigenous women and people originally aired Aug. 1, 2022.

Washington lawmakers want to create a cold case unit within the state Attorney General’s Office specifically aimed at tackling cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous women and people (MMIWP).

State Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond, and state Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Anacortes, have pre-filed bills in their respective chambers that would spearhead the initiative. The 2023 legislative session begins Monday.

“[It] sends a message to Washington’s first peoples,” Lekanoff said in a statement. “A message that they are finally being seen and heard, and that Washington state is protecting them.”

Indigenous women are murdered at rates 10 times the national average in some jurisdictions, according to a recent federal survey cited by the Attorney General’s Office. The office also found that while Indigenous people make up less than 2% of the state’s population, they make up 5% of unresolved homicide cases, indicating a racial disparity.

The Pacific Northwest is facing an especially big problem. Washington state has one of the most MMIWP cases compared to other states, and Seattle has the most MMIWP cases out of 71 cities surveyed, according to a 2018 report from the Urban Indian Health Institute in Seattle.

If approved, the proposed bill would create an investigations unit within the Attorney General’s Office that would help local and tribal law enforcement solve MMIWP cold cases. It would include investigators and case navigators who would serve as family liaisons using culturally appropriate and trauma-informed practices.

The bill does not specify how much money will be appropriated to the unit.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said the unit was “the right thing to do” and “long overdue.”

The unit was one of 10 recommendations that came out of a series of MMIWP task force meetings beginning in December 2021. The task force issued its first report in August, and in addition to the unit, it recommended standardizing the use of the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, expanding law enforcement coordination and promoting inclusivity, among other recommendations.