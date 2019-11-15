SEATTLE — Thursday morning's SR 99 tunnel commute was interrupted by a message to drivers to evacuate.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the message was a 'big mistake' that many commuters just ignored.

The message to evacuate went out over AM and FM radio just before 7 a.m., during the peak of the commute. Drivers were told to turn off their engine and evacuate immediately.

Bart Treece, a WSDOT spokesperson, said, "we had a relatively minor incident with a stalled vehicle northbound in the tunnel."

Due to the stalled vehicle, WSDOT wanted to put out a message on an overhead sign, but accidentally used a higher severity incident plan which put a message out over AM and FM radio.

"The messaging guides folks to leave their vehicles and exit the tunnel," Treece explained. "It took people by surprise."

Drivers did not divert from their commute, likely because traffic was still moving.

RELATED: Seattle tunnel tolls now in effect: 5 things to know

When it comes to the tunnel, Seattle firefighters have trained heavily, practicing different response plans in case of an emergency, according to Seattle Fire spokesperson Kristen Tinsley.

"It is likely, if there was an actual emergency that was occurring, that traffic would be backed up, lights and sirens would be coming into the area, police would be helping us with shutting down lanes of traffic. So it would be very obvious that there was some sort of emergency going on," said Tinsley.

What happened Thursday morning was a case of human error, WSDOT said.

"It was an inadvertent step that we took. Shouldn't have happened. We are sorry," said Treece.

RELATED: Toll dodgers? See first data from tolling in Seattle's SR 99 tunnel





