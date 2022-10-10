Family of missing Yakima boy offering reward for his safe return

Lucian's family is now offering a $10,000 reward for his safe return. Sarah Bailey, Lucian's aunt, said the family will never stop searching for her nephew.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Monday marks one month since five-year-old Lucian went missing from a Yakima park. As the search for the missing boy continues, his family is speaking out in their effort to keep his story alive.

According to Yakima police, Lucian was last seen on Sept. 10, 2022, near the play area at Sarg Hubbard park. He was reportedly wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) said the boy walked away from his parents and was last seen heading southeast from the park's parking lot.

Yakima police said drones and search dogs have been deployed as part of the search effort. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has also deployed a helicopter to aid in the search. A specialized team of FBI divers helped in the search for Lucian.

A statewide alert has been issued related to his disappearance. The alert informs communities and law enforcement agencies statewide about Lucian. Yakima police said the boy's disappearance did not meet the requirements for an Amber Alert.

"We don't want this case to be forgotten, so we're trying to just push it out there as much as we can and have his face out there, have his story out there," Bailey said. "This is something our family will never forget. We're going to keep searching until we find him, until we find answers."

Anyone with information that could help is asked to call the Yakima Police Department at (509) 575-6200. Lucian's family has also created a Facebook page to aid in the search.

