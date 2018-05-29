A sailor from Whidbey Island Naval Air Station missing since Thursday has prompted a search at Deception Pass.

The Burlington Police Department says Jean-Marc Faubert was last seen by loved ones Thursday night. His car was found at the Deception Pass Bridge on Whidbey Island in the south parking lot early Friday morning.

Faubert, 28, is white, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 185 pounds. He is bald with green eyes. He is believed to be wearing black and white Nike basketball shoes, basketball shorts and a black or purple anime t-shirt.

Anyone with related information should contact the Burlington Police Detective Matt Brooks at (360) 755-0921.

© 2018 KING