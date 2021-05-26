Family renews search effort for missing Tulalip police officer whose boat capsized

Charlie Cortez's police vessel capsized during a storm last year. His family asks the community to look out for evidence of their son during the weekend's low tide.

TULALIP, Wash. — It's been six months since Tulalip Police Officer Charlie Cortez's police vessel was found capsized. Police believe Cortez drowned while trying to save others. His body was never recovered. The Cortez family is now hoping people will search for any evidence of their son during the season's low tide.

"I would ask the boaters, the beach walkers, and people who will be swimming to keep their eyes open for anything that might wash ashore," said Paula Cortez, Charlie Cortez's mother.

According to NOAA, tides will be hitting around -3.9 feet in the middle of the day. With the holiday weekend, it's also expected many people will be out on the water.

Police believe it was a large wave during windy conditions in November that caused Cortez's police fisheries vessel to capsize. Cortez and Officer Shawn Edge, the 39-year-old boat operator and captain, fell into the water. Officials believe both were wearing life vests.

Edge was rescued near Hat Island and treated for hypothermia. The boat was discovered near Jetty Island.

"[Cortez] had a dark, blue beanie, had a badge on it. He's got his bulletproof vest on. He's got his gun belt on. That made him an extra 30 pounds heavier than the other officers that was found," said Alan Cortez, Charlie Cortez's father.

The Coast Guard covered more than 835 square nautical miles in the search. It was officially suspended a few days later, but Cortez's family says the Tulalip Police Department and volunteers have not given up.

"They promised from the very beginning they will not stop searching until he's found," said Paula Cortez.

Family and friends have been placing flyers around the waterfront between Everett and Tulalip Bay. The flyers ask people to look for evidence of Cortez, including a dark blue shirt and dark blue coat, both of which have a Gold Police Start Badge and C. Cortez embroidered in Dark Gold.

Cortez leaves behind a family, including two young children. His parents say finding their son means closure.

"It's hard. We want to thank you for praying. There's not a day that goes by where we're not crying though," said Alan Cortez.