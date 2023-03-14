Family of missing Thurston County man asking for the public's help

Anyone with details about Stephen Barton's disappearance is asked to call the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The family of a missing Thurston County man is asking for the public's help.

Stephen Barton, 54, who also goes by Shane, was last seen at his rural Thurston County home on Wednesday night. The next morning, Barton's cell phone and vehicles were left at his home, but his wife and son say he was nowhere to be found.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office called Barton's disappearance "suspicious."

Barton's son, Danner Barton, said there have been multiple searches by law enforcement, family and friends since the day his dad went missing.

Thurston County investigators searched the family's 11-acre property from the ground and a state patrol airplane with infrared technology looked for hotspots from above. Detectives were on the property continuing to investigate on Tuesday.

Danner Barton said his family can't think of a reason Stephen Barton would have walked away on his own.

"There's nothing, I'm just, I mean, we've done our absolute best to, to go through every scenario talk to as many people as we can, that were close to my dad and even the ones who weren't close to my dad to see if they knew anything, or if they've seen them or if they picked him up," Danner Barton said.

Danner Barton said as soon as his mother noticed Stephen Barton hadn't taken his wallet, phone or keys with him, she believed his disappearance was suspicious.