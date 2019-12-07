The FBI, Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team, and the Thurston County Sheriff's Office spent Thursday searching a Rochester property looking for anything connected to Nancy Moyer.

Moyer went missing in 2009 and was presumed dead. Ten years later, Eric Roberts was arrested for her murder.

Samantha Moyer was just nine-years-old when her mother Nancy Moyer vanished from their Tenino home.

"She didn't get to see me graduate. She didn't get to see my first dance, drive a car, any of that," Samantha Moyer said. "It's just been hard since then."

Samantha Moyer and her father, Bill Moyer, were outside the courthouse where a judge set Roberts bail at $1.5 million Thursday.

They are cautiously optimistic about the arrest.

"We want to believe this is the end, but until there's a body, we're not there yet," said Bill Moyer, who was estranged from his wife at the time of her disappearance. "We want to see this carried through to the extent."

Samantha and Bill Moyer said they don't know Roberts.

"Other than perhaps waving to him at the mailbox as he drove by, I did not know him," Bill Moyer said.

Samantha Moyer, now 19-years-old, said closure won't come until they know what happened to her mother.

"I've struggled a lot," she said. "Growing up without a mom sucks, especially when you don't know where she is."

Law enforcement said they have recovered some evidence that will be sent to the state crime lab.