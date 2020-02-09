Case of missing and pregnant Pierce County woman now considered a homicide

Kassanndra Cantrell's friends and family are holding out hope she's alive. The missing 33-year-old woman is believed to be pregnant.

TACOMA, Wash. — It's been a week since Kassanndra Cantrell's family last saw her.

The remains of the 33-year-old, believed to be pregnant, have not been found, and no one has been arrested, but Pierce County investigators now consider her case a homicide.

Detectives from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and forensic investigators from the FBI searched the home of Cantrell’s ex-boyfriend Tuesday.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said investigators were not publicly saying what evidence prompted them to search the man’s home or what, if any, evidence had been found there.

"She is still missing under highly suspicious circumstances," said Pierce County Sheriff Department spokesperson Detective Ed Troyer.

He has not been cleared as a suspect, said Troyer.

Cantrell, from Parkland, was last seen by family members on Tuesday, August 25.

A friend said Cantrell missed a doctor’s appointment for an ultrasound Wednesday. On Friday, her car was found abandoned near the Tacoma Dome.

Detectives said her credit cards have not been used in the past week.

On Monday night, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said its SWAT team served a warrant at a home off K Street in Tacoma that is the home of Cantrell's ex-boyfriend.

The FBI was investigating the home and other locations on Tuesday. Law enforcement is not releasing information on what evidence they may have at this time.

Cantrell's mother, Marie Smith, recalled the last time she spoke with her daughter.

“She said, 'love you.' I said, 'I love you too,' and that was the last time I talked to her,” said Smith.

Friends of Cantrell spent Sunday searching for her at Point Defiance Park.

When Cantrell was first reported missing, detectives pinged her phone. The last tower where her phone was last used was on Vashon Island, giving a several-mile radius that includes the Point Defiance area.

Friend Alexandra McNary said loved ones refuse to think Cantrell has been killed.

“We’re devastated,” said McNary, “I know my friend, and she's a fighter. If anyone could make it through this, it's Kassanndra.”

McNary said Cantrell was excited about being pregnant, asking McNary to be the baby’s godmother.

Plans are underway to hold a baby shower on Halloween, one of Cantrell’s favorite holidays.

”I'm hopeful that they find her okay. And I'm hopeful she gets to be a mom. I get to throw her baby shower and we get to see you home again,” said McNary.