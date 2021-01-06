Search for missing Olympic National Park hiker scaled back

Duane Miles was last seen Oct. 19 at the Graves Creek trailhead. Crews searched for him daily for the last week after he was reported missing.

QUINAULT, Wash. — The search for a missing hiker in Olympic National Park was scaled back Monday after a week of searching.

Duane Miles, 78, of Beaver, Wash. was last seen on Oct. 19 at the Graves Creek trailhead, according to the national park. Friends told the national park he had planned to hike off-trail south of the Graves Creek Campground and exit near the Graves Creek Corral.

The search will now move to “limited continuous mode,” which means park personnel will continue to visit the area, look for clues and respond to new information until Miles is found. However, resources will not be as intensive as the last week.

Miles' family reported him missing on Oct. 23. His vehicle was found parked at the Graves Creek Campground.

Ground searchers have spent more than 2,000 hours searching for Miles, including using dog teams and aircraft that searched the river corridors.

He is an experienced outdoorsman who is familiar with the area and oftentimes hikes off-trail to look for elk antlers, according to the national park.

Miles is approximately 5’9” tall, weighs 185 pounds and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black rain pants and a camouflage jacket. Miles has been known to carry a dark-colored backpack.