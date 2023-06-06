Crews searching for missing Mount Rainier climber

Crews have found an unresponsive climber in a crevasse and are trying to extricate that person. It's unclear if that person is the missing climber.

LONGMIRE, Wash. — Search and rescue crews are looking for a man who went missing while climbing Mount Rainier last week.

Dawes Eddy, 80, of Spokane was hiking Rainier for the 50th time to celebrate his birthday and was expected to summit the mountain and hike out May 30. He told park officials he was hiking alone and was taking the Ingraham Direct route, which the park said is part of the most popular climbing route on the volcano.

Eddy didn’t return home by the evening of May 31, and his family called 911.

The call was routed to Mount Rainier National Park, and crews began a “hasty” search focusing on the areas where Eddy may have been, according to a national park spokesperson.

Over the following days, the search extended further from that area and included ground crews and a helicopter. The Army National Guard did an infrared sweep using its Black Hawk helicopter on June 3 about 2 a.m. looking for body heat but didn’t find anything.

On June 5, Crews located an unresponsive climber in a crevasse at about 11,500 feet. It’s unclear how close to the Ingraham Direct route that person was or if the person was Eddy.

Ground crews went up to the mountain June 6 to try to extricate the climber. Crews are operating as if the person is alive.

"What we hope is to bring some kind of closure to the family," said Patti Wold, a Mount Rainier National Park interpretive media specialist. "That's always, you know, our goal whether it's whatever kind of closure it might be."