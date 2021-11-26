x
Search underway for missing Mississippi man near Cle Elum

Andrew Morgan of Mississippi was reported missing after detectives believe he abandoned his car following a crash on I-90 near Cle Elum.
Credit: Courtesy of Kittitas County Sheriff's Office
Andrew Morgan.

CLE ELUM, Wash. — The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Mississippi man whose car was found abandoned off Interstate 90 near Cle Elum last week.

Andrew Morgan, 30, had told his family in Mississippi that he was living and working in the Seattle area, but he recently dropped out of contact, according to the sheriff’s office.

His car was involved in a minor one-car crash at the Bullfrog Road exit on I-90 and was impounded Nov. 16 when troopers found it without any occupants. The impound notice was sent to Morgan’s mother, who is the registered owner. Morgan’s mother contacted Washington State Patrol, kicking off the search.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the search using ground teams, dog teams, drones and marine vessels. Detectives found Morgan’s car keys, cellphone and clothes they believed he dropped while leaving his car.

Credit: Kittitas County Sheriff's Office
The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office is coordinating the search for Andrew Morgan, who went missing after his car was involved in a crash on I-90 near the Bullfrog Road exit near Cle Elum.

The sheriff’s office said Morgan’s family has flown from Mississippi to Washington to help search for him.

Morgan is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has an animal tattoo on his neck. He may have facial hair or longer hair than in the photo released by the sheriff's office.

His family is concerned he may have had a schizophrenic crisis and may believe he is in danger, according to the sheriff’s office. He could be seeking shelter or hiding.

If anyone has information about Morgan’s whereabouts, contact Kitticom, which is Kittitas County’s unified dispatch center, at (509) 925-8534.

