SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team has found two hikers who had been missing at the Downey Creek Trail.

David James and Marshall "Buster" Cabe left on August 16 and were expected to return on August 23, the sheriff's office said, but family members said they had not heard from the pair. They called 911 Monday to report them missing.

James and Cabe had food and supplies to last them a week, family members said.

Rescuers found James first around 2 p.m. Wednesday. James said they had been out of food for five days and he didn't think he would have survived another 24 hours. James was taken to the hospital.

About an hour later, searchers found Cabe who was flown out via helicopter and taken home.

Snohomish County Sheriff's Office

"Thank you to the many agencies and volunteers from Snohomish County Volunteer Search and Rescue, Everett Mountain Rescue, King County SAR, Pierce County SAR, Skagit County SAR, Seattle Mountain Rescue and Tacoma Mountain Rescue who assisted with this search operation," the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said.