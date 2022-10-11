x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Missing hiker in Olympic National Park not expected to survive, family says

Limited continuous searching for missing hiker Laura Macke is expected to happen as technology and weather conditions align.

More Videos

SEATTLE — An overdue hiker who went missing in Olympic National Park is presumed dead.

Laura Macke, 35, was reported missing Nov. 2. She was hiking alone in the national park and had a backcountry permit for Oct. 30-31.

Macke’s family said Thursday in a Facebook post that search and rescue crews determined her “survivability is not expected.”

Limited, continuous searching is expected to happen as technology and weather conditions align, Angela Macke, Laura’s sister, wrote.

>> Download KING 5+, our new Roku and Amazon Fire apps, to watch live coverage 24/7

Macke planned to hike to the Enchanted Valley with a planned stop to camp at Pyrites Creek. The Enchanted Valley is about 13.5 miles from the Graves Creek trailhead near Lake Quinault.  

The National Park Service said Macke indicated she would be in the backcountry on Nov. 1 but has not returned.

Crews hiked into the wilderness to search for Macke on Nov. 3, and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter did a preliminary search as well.

Officials asked anyone with information or anyone who was in the Lake Quinault, Graves Creek, or Enchanted Valley areas between Oct. 1 and Nov. 1 to call or text the NPS ISB Tip Line at 1-888-653-0009. Tips can also be submitted online or by email.

Related Articles

WATCH: KING 5’s top stories playlist on YouTube

Before You Leave, Check This Out