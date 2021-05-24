Hiker missing near Hidden Lake Trail in North Cascades

Crews are looking for Thomas Simonseth, who planned to hike the Hidden Lake Trail as a day hike Saturday.

MARBLEMOUNT, Wash. — Search and rescue crews are looking for an overdue hiker east of Marblemount in the North Cascades.

Thomas Simonseth, 66, of Mount Vernon planned to hike the Hidden Lake Trail on Saturday but didn’t return home by 7 p.m. when he was expected, according to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office.

Friends with mountaineering experience hiked in the area to search for him but weren’t able to find him, according to the sheriff’s office. They spent the night in the area hoping to continue their search in the morning.

The sheriff’s office and multiple county and municipal search and rescue groups began their official search for Simonseth on Sunday morning.

Simonseth wasn’t found Sunday, and the groups are expected to continue their search Monday.