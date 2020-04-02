ENUMCLAW, Wash. — The King County Sheriff's Office is searching for two Enumclaw teens after their car was found near a popular hiking trail.

Deputies and King County Search and Rescue are looking for 18-year-old Austin Grote and his girlfriend, 17-year-old Alicia McAskill.

The two have been missing since Saturday and were last seen at Safeway in Enumclaw at 2:45 p.m.

Grote's car was found off Mud Mountain Dam Road, just east of Enumclaw.

The area is a popular hiking area, less than two miles from Mud Mountain Dam Park.

Sergeant Jason Stanley with the King County Sheriff's Office said 40 volunteers spent Monday searching for the teens, in an area spanning about four square miles.

"It's a hard area to get lost in. There are roads crisscrossing all over the place and some of the area is cleared cut so it's wide open, it's kind of a mystery out here," said Sgt. Stanley.

With temperatures dipping overnight, concerns are growing.

"It's a dangerous time of the year to be out. We don't know if they made preparations to be out or what," said Stanley.

Officials urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alicia and Austin to call the King County Sheriff’s Office at (206) 296-3311 or 911.