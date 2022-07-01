Missing Cosmopolis man presumed dead amid flooding

The Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office fears the missing man's vehicle was swept away in floodwaters.

COSMOPOLIS, Wash. — The Gray's Harbor Sheriff's Office fears the worst after a woman reported her 72-year-old husband missing Friday morning amid flooding in Cosmopolis.

A woman called and reported her husband, 72-year-old Herbert Pratt, missing after he went to move their car to higher ground in an attempt to avoid floodwaters, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies were initially unable to reach Pratt's residence due to the floodwaters surrounding the area. District 15 firefighters and family members helped search.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office responded later Friday with Shoalwater Bay police and their drone to search the area but they were unable to locate Pratt or his vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office fears Pratt's vehicle left the driveway and was swept away in floodwaters.