x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Cessna airplane bound for Arlington goes missing

Two men are aboard a Cessna airplane that went missing between Concrete and Arlington.
Credit: TEGNA

CONCRETE, Wash. — Crews will search Monday for an airplane with two men aboard that went missing while bound for Arlington.

The Cessna airplane left Concrete Municipal Airport on Sunday at 2:12 p.m., according to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office learned at 7:50 p.m. that the airplane did not show up in Arlington as expected.

The Washington State Department of Transportation located a “faint” tone of the emergency locating tracker that was on the plane. However, there was not enough clarity on the tone to conduct a ground search.

The Airforce Rescue Coordination Center also said there was a ping from the aircraft off of Grandstrom Road near Lake Cavanaugh.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.

Related Articles

WATCH: KING 5’s top stories playlist on YouTube

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Amtrak Cascades resumes service between Seattle, Vancouver BC

Before You Leave, Check This Out