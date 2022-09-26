Cessna airplane bound for Arlington goes missing

Two men are aboard a Cessna airplane that went missing between Concrete and Arlington.

CONCRETE, Wash. — Crews will search Monday for an airplane with two men aboard that went missing while bound for Arlington.

The Cessna airplane left Concrete Municipal Airport on Sunday at 2:12 p.m., according to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office learned at 7:50 p.m. that the airplane did not show up in Arlington as expected.

The Washington State Department of Transportation located a “faint” tone of the emergency locating tracker that was on the plane. However, there was not enough clarity on the tone to conduct a ground search.

The Airforce Rescue Coordination Center also said there was a ping from the aircraft off of Grandstrom Road near Lake Cavanaugh.

