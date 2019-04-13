BREMERTON, Wash. — Update: Bremerton police announced Sunday that Sherilyn Lee was found alive.

The previous story is below.

Bremerton police need help to find 30-year-old Sherilyn Lee who has been missing since the early morning hours of April 5. She had just finished a shift working as a security guard, but her husband couldn’t find her when he came to pick her up around midnight.

Police said Lee has a young son and there's no reason to believe she would leave her family.

“It is concerning that she would just disappear like this,” former co-worker Tiffany Myrick said.

Police obtained surveillance video from a downtown business that showed Lee walking alone around 5 a.m. the next day, but there’s no sign of her after that.

Investigators interviewed co-workers who interacted with Lee during her last shift about her state-of-mind. They found “a few suspicious comments, out of the ordinary comments, but nothing too significant,” Lt. Kevin Crane said.

Myrick posted fliers around Kitsap County and said the news has shocked Lee's friends.

“It's just really heartbreaking,” Myrick said. “We worked together for a little over two years and she's a really good person. Her family needs her. Her child needs her.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information to give them a call, especially for the sake of her family. If you know anything about the case call Detective Mayfield at 360-473-5483.