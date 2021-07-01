x
AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Spokane boy

According to an AMBER Alert, the 2-year-old boy was last seen in a blue 1994 GMC Suburban stolen from Spokane Valley.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Police are searching for a missing 2-year-old Spokane boy last seen in a 1994 GMC Suburban stolen from Spokane Valley Wednesday night.

According to an AMBER Alert, police in Spokane Valley are looking for 2-year-old Roman Hagler of Spokane, who was last seen in the stolen blue 1994 GMC Suburban. The vehicle was stolen from a parking lot while running and was last seen driving westbound on I-90. 

Hagler is white, stand at 3' tall and weighs 30 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the alert. He was wearing a blue and green sweatshirt with dark blue sweatpants and gray shoes, the alert said.

The alert was sent at about 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday night. The Washington license plate on the vehicle is BIZ5141, according to the alert. The vehicle also has a hole in the passenger side bumper and has a sticker reading "Raw Performance" on the front windshield.

There are currently no suspect listed on the AMBER Alert.

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated.

    

