Bonney Lake police and U.S. marshals are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl who's believed be in the company of a sex offender.

Lileana "Lily" Christopherson left her parents home on May 9 and took a bus to Federal Way, said police. She reportedly was last seen at an apartment off 327th Lane in Federal Way.

Police believe Lily is with Christopher Fitzpatrick, 39, a sex offender known to frequent the same areas of Federal Way. Fitzpatrick is wanted by U.S. marshals for violating his probation and failing to register as a sex offender.

Lily is described as 5'2", 120 pounds and has long brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say she has a small scar next to her left eye.

Fitzpatrick is known to frequent motels in south King County, Pierce County, and around Olympia. He's described as 6'4", 200 pounds and has short brown hair, buzzed short, and hazel eyes. Fitzpatrick also has a noticeable chest tattoo of a cross that is visible near his neck.

The U.S. Marshals is offering a $5,000 reward for any help that leads to Fitzpatrick's arrest.

If you have any information on Christopher Fitzpatrick, you are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

