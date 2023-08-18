Missing attorney's car found in Los Angeles

Jared Shadeed was reported missing in Seattle on July 30. His car was found in Los Angeles over two weeks later.

SEATTLE — The car of an attorney who went missing while visiting Seattle has been found in Los Angeles.

Jared Shadeed, 27, was reported missing July 30 after he left the Airbnb he was staying at in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, leaving all his belongings behind.

The Los Angeles Police Department found a car that was registered to Shadeed on a residential street in the Atwater Village neighborhood Thursday morning, according to NBC Los Angeles. Officers canvassed the area and did not find Shadeed.

Kathy Fernandez, who is Shadeed’s law school friend and lives in Los Angeles, told NBC Los Angeles she was Shadeed’s only connection in the city but there was no reason for his car to be there.

“The car hadn't been moved since Aug. 4, so we are still pretty scared again and we are just worried about where he is,” Fernandez told NBC Los Angeles.

Shadeed is an immigration lawyer working in Washington, D.C. He grew up in Queens, New York and graduated from an Ivy League school.

His friends told KING 5 he’s known to frequently travel alone. They described him as responsible and said he’s known to share his location with others.

The owner of the Airbnb on 16th Avenue in Squire Park called the police reporting that his renter never returned.

The Seattle Police Department is investigating the case, which has been assigned to a missing person detective.