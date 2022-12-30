Body of missing 5-year-old found in Yakima River

A 5-year-old boy who went missing at a Yakima park in September was found dead.

YAKIMA, Wash. — Authorities found the remains of a 5-year-old boy who went missing from a Yakima park in September.

Lucian Munguia was last seen at Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10.

Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of human remains being found in the Yakima River near Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road on Dec. 29. The location is about 10 miles south of Sarg Hubbard Park.

An autopsy was conducted Dec. 30. Based on a comparison of dental records, detectives and the coroner’s office determined the remains belonged to Munguia.

DNA testing will confirm the identification.

The sheriff’s office said there is no indication that criminal acts led to Munguia’s death.

Manguia was last seen near the play area at the park when he walked away from his parents, according to the Yakima Police Department. He was last seen walking southeast from the park’s parking lot.

A statewide alert was issued related to his disappearance.

Police used drones, search dogs and a helicopter in their search. There is a fast-flowing river pond and deep lake in the direction where Manguia was seen heading, and police said underwater drones and divers checked those areas in September and didn’t find anything.