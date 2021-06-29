Missing 4-year-old recovered from Skykomish River

The child went missing on the Skykomish River on Monday evening and was recovered the following day.

Rescuers have recovered a 4-year-old who went missing on the Skykomish River.

The child went missing Monday night, and crews with Snohomish County Search and Rescue and the King County Sheriff’s Office responded. King County announced Tuesday that the child had been recovered.

In a tweet, the agency said it shared “our deepest sympathies” with those touched by the event.

Monday was the hottest day of the year, reaching 108 degrees at Sea-Tac Airport and breaking an all-time high-temperature record.