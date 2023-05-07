School bus with adults and students on board rolls in Burlington, minor injuries reported

The crash is blocking the ramp from southbound I-5 to state Route 11 in Burlington.

BURLINGTON, Wash. — A school bus carrying students and adults rolled over on Interstate 5 in Burlington.

The accident is partially blocking the ramp from southbound I-5 to state Route 11.

Minor injuries were reported, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Kelsey Harding.

Harding said to expect an extended closure while WSP investigates the collision.

Students will be reunited with their parents at Burlington High School.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.