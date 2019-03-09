All boaters are accounted for after two recreational boats collided near the Edmonds ferry terminal Monday night.

Coast Guard officials believe one boat with only the driver on board was speeding when it struck another vessel with two people aboard.

Both people on the second boat were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The 14-foot recreational boat that was hit sustained heavy damage. South Snohomish Fire and Rescue said the boat's motor was ripped off in the crash. It will need to be towed out of the water.

The driver of the first boat was able to get his vessel to shore and was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Washington State Ferries sent a rescue boat from the MV Puyallup to assist. Some ferries were delayed due to the incident.

An investigation is now underway.