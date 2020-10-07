Suspect driver in Snohomish County police chase investigated for DUI

Police chased a driver suspected of DUI from Marysville to Mill Creek before the suspect car crashed into another vehicle.

MILL CREEK, Wash. — A police pursuit of a suspected drunk driver ended with a crash in Mill Creek on Friday morning.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said Washington State Patrol initially tried to stop the driver near Marysville.

The driver eventually crashed into another car in Mill Creek at the intersection of SR 527 and 132nd Street SE. The car rolled over, and the suspect was initially trapped in the car.

The suspect was later taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Snohomish County investigators say the man was being investigated for DUI and that he was driving with a suspended license and had a felony warrant.