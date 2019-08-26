MILL CREEK, Wash. — Police need your help to find a pregnant woman and her baby from Mill Creek who are believed to be in danger.

Gabriella Harkness and her 1-year-old daughter were reported missing from Harkness's parents home in the Highlands neighborhood of Mill Creek at about 7:20 a.m. Monday.

They are believed to be with David Merino, the child's father. Harkness and Merino have a history of domestic violence, police said, which led to Merino having a protective order against him.

James Harness, Gabriella's father, said earlier this month he and his wife were called down to Orange County, California, to help their daughter. Police said Gabriella Harkness had been left out on the street by her boyfriend, and she had bruises on her arms.

"They [police] noticed she had bruises on her arms that were both old and new," James Harness said. "We ended up flying down there to pick her up. We had no idea this was happening. We got down there and her boyfriend was in jail on a domestic violence charge."

James Harness said they brought Gabriella and her daughter home to Washington. James said Merino sent Gabriella hundreds of texts messages.

"Seeing what the text were, they were pretty harsh with him accusing her of snitching and that the police were out to get him," James Harkness said.

Last Thursday, James said Merino showed up in Mill Creek late at night.

"He started knocking on the door asking for Gabby. We called the police. They handcuffed him and took him away and cited him for criminal trespassing," James said.

When they found out Gabriella was pregnant, her parents took her to the doctor.

"Quickly after that we went to the county courthouse and we were able to get an emergency restraining order for 14 days," James said.

James said Merino sent packages to Gabriella asking her to meet him at the park, and to not tell her father.

"I did call him and say this is a verbal communication of that restraining order. At that time, he said he was on his way to Orange County but that wasn't the case," James Harkness said. He saw Merino later that day still in Mill Creek.

On Monday morning, James Harkness said he and his wife woke up and found Gabriella and the baby missing.

Merino is described as a 30-year-old, Hispanic man with brown eyes and black hair, about 5'9'' and 180 pounds. Harkness is a 22-year-old white woman with brown hair and eyes, about 5'9'' and 115 pounds. Her child is described as a 1-year-old Hispanic female, about 25 pounds, wearing a blue floral dress.

Merino may be driving a 2016 Volkswagen white GTI, with California license plate 7RYB200.

If you have any information, contact police at (425) 745-6175 or dial 911.

"We just want her to be safe and let us know what's going on. We're just trying to get some answers and make sure she's okay," James Harkness said.

Mill Creek Police is looking for a mother and child who may be in danger and may be with the suspect, David Merino.

Mill Creek PD