MILL CREEK, Wash. — Police need your help to find a mother and her baby from Mill Creek who are believed to be in danger.

Gabriella Harkness and her 1-year-old daughter were reported missing from Harkness's parents home in the Highlands neighborhood of Mill Creek at about 7:20 a.m. today.

They are believed to be with David Merino, the child's father. Harkness and Merino have a history of domestic violence, police said, which led to Merino having a protective order against him.

The manner in which Harkness and her child left their home is "unexplained and suspicious," according to police.

Merino is described as a 30-year-old, Hispanic man with brown eyes and black hair, about 5'9'' and 180 pounds. Harkness is a 22-year-old white woman with brown hair and eyes, about 5'9'' and 115 pounds. Her child is described as a 1-year-old Hispanic female, about 25 pounds, wearing a blue floral dress.

Merino may be driving a 2016 Volkswagen white GTI, with California license plate 7RYB200.

If you have any information, contact police at (425) 745-6175 or dial 911.