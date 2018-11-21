Hollie Brand boxed up care packages to be sent overseas on Wednesday.

The mother of a Marine, it's the only thing she can do to show her support and concern.

"When you go to Iraq or anyplace like that it's always dangerous," she said.

But none of the hundreds of items in the 25 boxes were for her son. He did his duty in Iraq back in 2004.

All this stuff was for total strangers.

Hollie heard VFW Post 9301 in Lynden had recently been broken into.

Items and care packages meant for our troops, as well as monetary contributions, were stolen, leaving so many young men and women without anything to open as the holidays arrive.

"Of all the things for people to do, what a terrible thing to steal from someone who is trying to do good for everyone else," Hollie said.

She jumped into action, recruiting anyone who would listen to donate to the cause.

"We had a little girl who came here all the way from Woodinville," Hollie said. "She asked for socks for her birthday, instead of toys. She filled one sock with candy and tied the other one on top of it. Now, not only do they get candy, they get a pair of socks."

Hollie is a veteran of this sort of mission, having sent out some 1,600 care packages to her son and his grateful unit over the course of three years during the Iraq War.

"I think just knowing someone other than mom and dad care for them is nice," she said.

The effort is especially important to Hollie's husband, Gary.

A Vietnam veteran, he remembers the rare occasion a care package would come his way, and the feeling of knowing the support of a stranger.

"Somebody back there was thinking about you," Gary said. "We want these troops to know we're thinking about them. We think about them all the time."

Hollie is still collecting donations of non-perishable food and toiletries at 812 Commercial Ave in Anacortes. She plans to continue her work and donate items to the post quarterly.

For more information on additional fundraising efforts, visit Post 9301's Facebook page

© 2018 KING