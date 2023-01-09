Ford Middle School student died of fentanyl intoxication

The 11-year-old student died in May after paramedics were called to her home.

MIDLAND, Wash. — A Ford Middle School student who passed away in May died from fentanyl intoxication, the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday.

The 11-year-old student's official cause of death was ruled as anoxic encephalopathy due to acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death was not determined.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) began investigating in May after paramedics took the student to the hospital. It says it had no information of prior reports of narcotics being involved, and the case was closed in November.

The day after the student was taken to the hospital, her family told the school that she had been in a fight just days before.

"They've obtained video from the school about the alleged fight that occurred on Monday, and now we are waiting for the medical examiner to tell us what the manner and cause of death was in this case," Sgt. Darren Moss with PCSO told KING 5 in May.

PCSO did not say whether the investigation would be reopened at this time.