Microsoft is one step closer to getting underway with the sweeping refresh of its Redmond, Washington headquarters campus, with construction set to start later this year.

The tech giant this week selected the team of architects, contractors and other firms that will help Microsoft build out the campus redevelopment, which includes knocking down a dozen iconic original buildings and replacing them with 18 new structures that will make room for 8,000 additional workers.

Microsoft’s Redmond campus opened in 1986, and since then it has been in a near-constant state of change. This transformation is the biggest in at least a decade for the 500-acre campus, which today totals 15 million square feet in 125 buildings on both sides of SR 520. The project also signals Microsoft’s desire to grow its workforce in the region well beyond the 47,000 people it employs in the Seattle area today.

