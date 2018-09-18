Microsoft has climbed the ranks to number one in the Seattle area when it comes to how tech workers view an “employer brand” — described as the perception of a company by job seekers and potential employees.

The findings are in the 2018 Global Brand Health Report by the career marketplace Hired, released on Tuesday.

On a list of 10 companies in the Seattle region, Microsoft rose from No. 4 in 2017 to No. 1 when it comes to being an appealing place for tech talent including software engineers, designers, data scientists and product managers. The Redmond, Wash.-based tech giant bested such companies as Amazon, Zillow Group and Starbucks.

