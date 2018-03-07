Monday night a packed crowd listened to big names talk about the future of inclusion.

The discussion took place after the first day of competition in the Special Olympics USA Games around Seattle.

“For Special Olympics, it’s about being included in life,” said Devon Adelman, a stand-up paddleboard competitor from Seattle. “Don’t villainize our differences. Please help us celebrate our abilities.”

The Future of Inclusion Forum at the Seattle Repertory Theatre had big names on the panel like Microsoft President Brad Smith.

“One of the special challenges for people with intellectual disabilities is that other people can be too quick to judge them and just fail to see the great strengths and potential they have,” Smith said, adding the company’s expanded its hiring programs. “We’ve hired 56 individuals who have autism and they are adding immeasurably to the work that we do.”

During the panel, Special Olympics Chairman Tim Shriver put standup comedian Tig Notaro on the spot.

“I think one of the challenges is how do we keep comedy hilarious without taking away the mean part?” asked Shriver.

Notaro said sometimes comedy can ease the tension around difficult topics if handled correctly.

“I think the right comedian can touch on a topic that can release that energy or fear, but it has to be done in the right way,” Notaro said.

But it was former Glee star Lauren Potter the crowd rallied around most. She shared her personal struggle with bullies. Potter, who has Down syndrome, starred as Becky Jackson on the popular TV show.

“It’s just being mean,” Potter said of bullies. “And I just want them to stop.”

Related | Team Washington gears up for Special Olympics USA Games

© 2018 KING