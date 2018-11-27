Microsoft is poised to surpass Apple as the most valuable company in the U.S. by market capitalization. The Redmond-based tech giant has managed to avoid the trappings of a stock market drop that wiped out hundreds of billions in value from some of the world’s biggest tech companies.

Depending on which stock-tracking service you follow, Microsoft is roughly even or a couple billion short of Apple’s value, with Microsoft briefly pulling ahead and then closing just shy of the lead during trading today. Apple finished the day with a market cap of $814.64 billion to Microsoft’s $814.45 billion, per YCharts.

How Microsoft got here: It wasn’t that long ago that Microsoft was flailing away with hardware like the Zune and struggling with its mobile strategy, while Apple was sitting pretty thanks to the iPhone and a trendy line of computers. But under CEO Satya Nadella, Microsoft has cut out the dead weight, getting rid of languishing divisions and focusing on high-growth areas like cloud computing and core services like Office 365.

How Apple got here: Continue reading on GeekWire

© 2018 KING