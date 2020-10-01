Microsoft has set its sights on a huge new office in its hometown of Redmond, Wash., according to a new report, in a sign that the tech giant’s appetite for growth extends beyond the massive redevelopment of its headquarters campus.

A quarterly report from real estate firm Broderick Group notes that Microsoft has a “lease pending” for the office building at Esterra Park, a 245,000-square-foot structure that is part of a larger complex near a future light rail station. The building is just a few blocks from Microsoft’s campus and surrounded by apartments and a big park, making it an interesting fit for the tech giant.

Microsoft declined to comment on the report.

