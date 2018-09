Microsoft staff are beginning their building farewells as the company prepares for a major overhaul of its Redmond headquarters campus starting later this year.

Dave Heller, a senior product marketing manager for Microsoft 365, tweeted an ode to Building 1 last week, indicating that demolition was coming soon.

Goodbye building 1 😢



May the demolition guys get lost trying to find second floor conference rooms for old times sake. pic.twitter.com/PH3a9hBEIw — Dave (@DaveEHeller) September 21, 2018

A Microsoft spokesperson told GeekWire that demolition of the old buildings is not imminent.

