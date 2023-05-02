Seattle's Metropolitan Improvement District renewed for another 10-year term

On Tuesday, the Seattle City Council voted unanimously to renew the Metropolitan Improvement District for an additional 10-year term starting in July.

SEATTLE — The Metropolitan Improvement District, also known as the MID, will be operating in Seattle for at least another 10 years, after starting back in 1999.

On Tuesday, the Seattle City Council voted unanimously to renew the Metropolitan Improvement District for an additional 10-year term starting in July. The MID is managed by the Downtown Seattle Association and funded through taxes paid by downtown businesses and property owners in the district.

MID’s 130 ambassadors provide cleaning, concierge and park services across 285 blocks of Seattle’s urban core. The ambassadors wear yellow vests and can be seen doing work throughout the area.

“You can't go a block or two without seeing one of our ambassadors making a positive impact in downtown,” said Jennifer Casillas, vice president of ambassador operations with the Downtown Seattle Association.

The Downtown Seattle Association sent a release stating that during a one-year period, ambassadors have:

Collected more than 1.2 million gallons of trash from downtown sidewalks, curb lines and alleys

Removed more than 37,000 graffiti tags and stickers from public and private property

Helped nearly 29,000 people with directions

Conducted more than 6,800 welfare checks on unsheltered individuals

“Without them out there taking care of the graffiti, picking up the trash, picking up the debris and helping the people in our city, our city would look very different than it does today,” said Casillas.

Casillas is pleased the Seattle City Council renewed their contract for another ten years, and so are the city council members who voted in favor.

“Downtown would be in a really difficult position if we didn't have the Metropolitan Improvement District,” said Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis. “So, I'm really excited to renew it.”

He said the MID is imperative to the revitalization of Seattle following the pandemic.



“It's not just about keeping downtown safe, it's about keeping downtown clean, having it activated, making sure there are activities in our parks,” said Lewis.



With the new contract, the MID will be expanded further south to include areas of Pioneer Square near the stadiums. Seattle City Councilmember Sara Nelson said the new contract will increase the budget from around $15 million per year to $18 million per year.



“Most of that new money is paying for increased cleaning and also security services to support and protect downtown small businesses,” said Councilmember Nelson. “And that's crucial since we've got a staffing shortage of at SPD.”

Nelson said not only do ambassadors make the city a more welcoming place, but they save lives.

“They are now carrying Narcan since June and since then they have administered Narcan about 130 times,” said Nelson.